Wrongful death lawsuit against against Ohio deputy delayed

Defendant Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the late 2020 death of 23-year-old Goodson, who was Black. The sheriff's deputy shot Goodson as he entered his grandmother's house, police have said.

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed by Goodson’s family and is seeking unspecific damages. It alleges that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office failed to investigate claims of unreasonable force against Black residents and failed to properly train deputies on firing guns at civilians, “particularly at African Americans.”