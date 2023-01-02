journal-news logo
Wright State wins 82-68 over IUPUI

Led by Trey Calvin's 21 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 82-68 on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Calvin had 21 points in Wright State's 82-68 win against IUPUI on Monday.

Calvin added three steals for the Raiders (8-7, 1-3 Horizon League). Brandon Noel added 14 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 15 rebounds and three blocks. Amari Davis finished 7 of 11 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

Chris Osten led the Jaguars (3-12, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. IUPUI also got 13 points and three steals from Jlynn Counter. In addition, Vincent Brady II had 11 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Wright State plays Friday against Detroit Mercy at home, and IUPUI visits Youngstown State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

