Wright State wins 82-68 over IUPUI

Calvin added three steals for the Raiders (8-7, 1-3 Horizon League). Brandon Noel added 14 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 15 rebounds and three blocks. Amari Davis finished 7 of 11 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

Chris Osten led the Jaguars (3-12, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. IUPUI also got 13 points and three steals from Jlynn Counter. In addition, Vincent Brady II had 11 points and two steals.