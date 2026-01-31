Wright State wins 76-69 against Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Burch had 18 points in Wright State's 76-69 win against Milwaukee on Friday night.
Burch also contributed four steals for the Raiders (14-8, 9-2 Horizon League). Dominic Pangonis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Michael Cooper had 13 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.
The Panthers (9-14, 5-7) were led by Amar Augillard, who recorded 19 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Franklin added 13 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
