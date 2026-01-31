Wright State wins 76-69 against Milwaukee

Led by TJ Burch's 18 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Milwaukee Panthers 76-69 on Friday
news
By The Associated Press
20 hours ago
X

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Burch had 18 points in Wright State's 76-69 win against Milwaukee on Friday night.

Burch also contributed four steals for the Raiders (14-8, 9-2 Horizon League). Dominic Pangonis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Michael Cooper had 13 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers (9-14, 5-7) were led by Amar Augillard, who recorded 19 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Franklin added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown restaurant owner injured by fryer malfunction says he was...
2
1 juvenile injured in Hamilton shooting
3
Parents left frustrated after Fairfield schools closes last-minute for...
4
Student creates ‘Care Closet’ to help needy Butler Tech classmates
5
Amid extreme weather, emergency food delivered by Boys & Girls Clubs of...