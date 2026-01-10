Wright State visits IU Indianapolis following Williams' 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays IU Indianapolis after Breezie Williams scored 20 points in Wright State's 87-75 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Jaguars are 5-3 in home games. IU Indianapolis has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 2-4 in Horizon play. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Raiders square off Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is averaging 12.3 points for the Jaguars. Kamara Mills is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13 points and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.