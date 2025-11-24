Wright State visits Copeland and Stetson

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Wright State after Ethan Copeland scored 25 points in Stetson's 99-80 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Hatters are 3-0 on their home court. Stetson ranks eighth in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 81.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Raiders have gone 0-1 away from home. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon League with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrea Holden averaging 2.2.

Stetson averages 76.2 points, 13.4 more per game than the 62.8 Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Phillips Jr. is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Hatters. Copeland is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Solomon Callaghan is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 9.4 points. Michael Cooper is averaging 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.