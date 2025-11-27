Wright State visits Butler following Bizjack's 25-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Wright State after Finley Bizjack scored 25 points in Butler's 80-73 win over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Butler ranks fifth in the Big East with 17.3 assists per game led by Jalen Jackson averaging 3.8.

The Raiders are 1-1 on the road. Wright State averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game.

Butler averages 90.3 points, 27.6 more per game than the 62.7 Wright State allows. Wright State has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bizjack is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Michael Ajayi is averaging 15.2 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8%.

Michael Cooper is averaging 14.7 points for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.3 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.