Wright State takes on South Florida

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and Wright State square off in Conway, South Carolina.

The Raiders have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Wright State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. South Florida is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Wright State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). South Florida averages 6.1 more points per game (79.2) than Wright State gives up (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregste averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Jamille Reynolds is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls.

