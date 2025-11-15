Wright State takes on Evansville following Williams' 20-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (0-3) at Wright State Raiders (2-1)
Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Evansville after Breezie Williams scored 20 points in Wright State's 122-47 victory against the Wilberforce Bulldogs.
Wright State went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Raiders averaged 63.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.
Evansville finished 7-25 overall last season while going 0-15 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 11.5 assists per game on 20.3 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
