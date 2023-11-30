Wright State secures 103-74 win over IUPUI

Led by Tanner Holden's 26 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 103-74 on Wednesday night
news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
X

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden's 26 points helped Wright State defeat IUPUI 103-74 on Wednesday night.

Holden added six rebounds and four steals for the Raiders (3-4). Brandon Noel scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Trey Calvin was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Bryce Monroe finished with 20 points for the Jaguars (3-5). Jlynn Counter added 17 points and two steals for IUPUI. In addition, Kidtrell Blocker had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Kroger Co. approaching finish line on acquisition of Albertsons grocery...
2
Ban of recreational marijuana licenses being considered in Fairfield
3
Area food bank to get funds from Dollar General deception settlement
4
Biggby Coffee opens in Middletown and is second location for owners
5
ELECTION 2023: Copas, Mathews certified as Hamilton School Board...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top