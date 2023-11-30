Wright State secures 103-74 win over IUPUI

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden's 26 points helped Wright State defeat IUPUI 103-74 on Wednesday night.
Holden added six rebounds and four steals for the Raiders (3-4). Brandon Noel scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Trey Calvin was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.
Bryce Monroe finished with 20 points for the Jaguars (3-5). Jlynn Counter added 17 points and two steals for IUPUI. In addition, Kidtrell Blocker had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
