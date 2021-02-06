Wright State looks to extend streak vs UIC

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Teyvion Kirk, Michael Diggins, Braelen Bridges and Rob Howard have combined to account for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 56 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TEYVION: Kirk has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 51.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last three road games, scoring 89 points, while allowing 61.3 per game.