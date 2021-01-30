Wright State looks to extend streak vs Robert Morris

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Colonials are led by Jon Williams and Kahliel Spear. J. Williams has averaged 9.8 points and 4.9 assists while Spear has accounted for 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. The Raiders have been led by Tanner Holden and Loudon Love. Holden has produced 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while Love has averaged 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JON: J. Williams has connected on 43.6 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Robert Morris has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.8 points, while allowing 74.8 per game.