Wright State looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

PERFECT WHEN: The Raiders are 6-0 when they block at least three opposing shots and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Vikings are 6-0 when they score at least 63 points and 2-3 on the year when falling short of 63.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Cleveland State's Beaudion has attempted 13 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 4 for 8 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 80.1 points per game. The Raiders have averaged 83.2 points per game over their last five games.

