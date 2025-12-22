Wright State hosts Eastern Michigan following Hart's 32-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Wright State after Carlos Hart scored 32 points in Eastern Michigan's 93-72 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Raiders have gone 3-2 at home. Wright State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 2-5 on the road. Eastern Michigan has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Wright State's average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mak Manciel is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.3 points. Mohammad Habhab is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.