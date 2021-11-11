journal-news logo
Wright State faces Marshall

news
50 minutes ago
Wright State faces Marshall in an early season matchup

Wright State (1-0) vs. Marshall (0-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Wright State in an early season matchup. Wright State blew out Lake Erie by 33 at home on Tuesday. Marshall went 15-7 last year and finished fifth in the CUSA.

A YEAR AGO: Marshall scored 80 and came away with a 16-point win over Wright State when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Wright State went 2-1 against programs outside its conference, while Marshall went 6-1 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

