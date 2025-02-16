Wright State faces Green Bay following Noel's 25-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Green Bay after Brandon Noel scored 25 points in Wright State's 88-80 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 1-10 in home games. Green Bay is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 7-9 against conference opponents. Wright State is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Green Bay averages 67.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 75.0 Wright State allows. Wright State averages 77.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 79.7 Green Bay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 12.8 points for the Phoenix. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Noel is averaging 19.1 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. Jack Doumbia is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.