Wright State earns 88-80 victory against Miami (OH)

31 minutes ago
Led by Trey Calvin's 27 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 88-80 on Thursday night

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin's 27 points helped Wright State defeat Miami (OH) 88-80 on Thursday night.

Calvin had seven assists for the Raiders (7-6). Brandon Noel added 11 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Alex Huibregste shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Mekhi Lairy led the way for the RedHawks (5-7) with 32 points and two steals. Miami also got 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Morgan Safford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

