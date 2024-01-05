Wright State defeats Cleveland State 82-70

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting in Wright State's 82-70 win against Cleveland State on Thursday night.

Noel also had nine rebounds for the Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League). Trey Calvin scored 20 points, going 7 of 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). AJ Braun shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.