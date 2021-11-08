Wright State begins season against Lake Erie

Lake Erie vs. Wright State (0-0)
Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Wright State Raiders are set to battle the Storm of Division II Lake Erie. Wright State went 18-6 last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Wright State went 2-1 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Raiders scored 73.3 points per matchup across those three contests.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Hamilton man dies in Fairfield bar shooting; suspect charged
3
Shopping early? How to get a Black Friday price adjustment
4
COVID vax for kids in high demand, causing procedure changes
5
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy