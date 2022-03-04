Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Wright State beats Oakland 75-63 in Horizon quarterfinal

news
15 minutes ago
Tanner Holden had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Wright State got past Oakland 75-63 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Wright State defeated Oakland 75-63 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Grant Basile had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (19-13). Trey Calvin added 16 points. Andrew Welage had 11 points.

Micah Parrish tied a career high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (20-12). Jamal Cain added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Moore had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Top local news for Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022
2
$353M Burns Farm development ‘not dead’ yet, Ross Twp. officials say
3
Starbucks submits plans to build store on Ohio 4 in Hamilton
4
2 women overdose at Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office in past month
5
Overnight traffic at Five Points to be blocked for roundabout work
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top