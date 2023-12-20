Wright State beats Miami (Ohio) 92-82

Led by Tanner Holden's 27 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 92-82 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden's 27 points helped Wright State defeat Miami (Ohio) 92-82 on Tuesday night.

Holden added six rebounds for the Raiders (5-6). Brandon Noel scored 25 points and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Alex Huibregste had 17 points and shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The RedHawks (4-6) were led in scoring by Bryce Bultman and Bradley Dean, who each finished with 12 points. Anderson Mirambeaux also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

