Wright State beats Louisiana 91-85 at Gulf Coast Showcase

Trey Calvin’s 24 points, combined with AJ Braun’s double-double helped Wright State defeat Louisiana 91-85 at the Gulf Coast Showcase
news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
X

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Trey Calvin's 24 points, combined with AJ Braun's double-double helped Wright State defeat Louisiana 91-85 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.

Braun had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders (1-3). Brandon Noel finished with 16 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) were led by Joe Charles, who recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Louisiana also got 23 points, three steals and three blocks from Kobe Julien.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Reily Twp. road to be closed for road work
2
Vacant Follett’s Miami Co-Op Bookstore reclassified to allow for...
3
BEST OF BUTLER COUNTY 2023: Neal’s Famous BBQ continues to grow
4
Butler County still has $1.5M in rental assistance available
5
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top