Wright State beats Green Bay 77-57 in Horizon tourney

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Led by Brandon Noel's 20 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 77-57 in the opening round of the Horizon League Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 20 points in Wright State's 77-57 victory against Green Bay on Tuesday night in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Noel also added 16 rebounds for the Raiders (18-14). Trey Calvin shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Tim Finke shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists.

The Phoenix (3-29) were led by Randy Tucker, who posted 20 points and six rebounds. Clarence Cummings III added 14 points and two steals for Green Bay. Cade Meyer also had 10 points and two blocks.

The Phoenix lost seven in a row, and 21 of 22, to close their season.

Wright State took the lead with 13:19 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-27 at halftime, with Calvin racking up nine points. Wright State outscored Green Bay by 12 points in the second half, and Noel scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

