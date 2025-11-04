Wright State beats Franklin 86-37

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe's 13 points helped Wright State defeat Franklin 86-37 on Monday.
Imariagbe shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Raiders. Alex Bruskotter went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Michael Cooper shot 4 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.
Rohan Pearson led the way for the Grizzlies with nine points. Justin Harrington added six points and two steals for Franklin.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
