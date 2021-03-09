Wright St women claim Horizon title, 2nd NCAA bid in 3 years

Tyler Frierson had nine points and eight rebounds and Jada Wright added a career-high 12 rebounds for Wright State (18-7), which ranks fourth in Division I averaging 16.7 offensive rebounds per game. Baker, who returned home to Indianapolis where she averaged 22.7 points in her senior season at Pike High School, was 10 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers.

Williams, IUPUI’s all-time scoring leader, was 10 of 22 from the field with 13 rebounds for fifth-seeded IUPUI (15-5). Rachel McLimore was held to seven points on 2-of-14 shooting.

The teams did not play in the regular season after two games were canceled as a result of COVID-19 issues within the IUPUI program. The Jaguars were looking for their first NCAA Tournament appearance after last season was cut short.

