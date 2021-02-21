Wright St. beats NKU 77-71 for share of Horizon League title

It was the third straight league title for Wright State (18-5, 16-4), which rebounded from an 81-75 loss to the Norse (13-10, 11-7) on Friday that ended a nine-game winning streak. The Raiders share the title with Cleveland State.

Tanner Holden scored 18 points and Loudon Love added 18 with 11 rebounds for Wright State. Tim Finke had 10 points and eight rebounds.