Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Castillo pitched much better than his previous start, his shortest of the season. He allowed four run in 3 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Kansas City last Tuesday. Against the Brewers, he allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits over six innings. He struck out nine and walked four.

Votto and manager David Bell were both ejected by home plate umpire Shane Livensparger after the Reds batted in the top of the eighth.

Cincinnati lost their fourth straight and fell to 2-6 on the 10-game road trip.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Cincinnati placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the paternity list, selected the contract of LHP Jesse Biddle from the alternated training site and assigned INF Jose Garcia to the Taxi Squad.

UP NEXT

Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.21 ERA) aims to extend an active streak of 39 consecutive starts, since Aug. 25, 2018, without allowing more than six hits, the longest such streak in Major League history. Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.72 ERA) looks for his first victory over Cincinnati (0-0, 4.50 ERA) in his third career start and sixth appearance overall.

Cincinnati Reds' Freddy Galvis, right, is forced out by Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (53) and Omar Narvaez react after an umpire called a runner safe during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. The call was changed to an out.