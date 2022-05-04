Woodruff fans 12, Adames, Tellez homer as Brewers top Reds

Cincinnati was without first baseman Joey Votto, who showed symptoms of COVID-19 but hadn't yet tested positive. The team still put him in the injured list.

Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead in the third inning off starter Tyler Mahle (1-4). One batter reached base on an error and another on a walk before Adames hit his 419-foot home run. It was Adames’ sixth homer.

Mahle entered the game with a 6.45 ERA that was the highest in the majors, and lasted only 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo homer off Phillip Diehl to extend Milwaukee’s lead to 6-3 in the eighth.

Woodruff gave up back-to-back home runs in the fourth to Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas. Moustakas’ traveled 429 feet. Aaron Ashby pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Devin Williams earned his second save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Activated C Tyler Stephenson (concussion), recalled IF/OF Alejo Lopez and optioned C Mark Kolozsvary to Triple-A Louisville.

Brewers: Designated RHP José Ureña for assignment.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Vladimir Gutiérrez (0-4, 7.41 ERA) takes on Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (0-1, 5.00 ERA) on Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series. Gutiérrez gave up six runs and walked six in four innings in his last start, at home against the Padres. Peralta went six innings in his last start, at Pittsburgh, giving up no runs and three hits and striking out seven.

