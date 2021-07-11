journal-news logo
Woodruff expected to start as Brewers host the Reds

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Luis Castillo on Sunday and the Brewers are expected to counter with Brandon Woodruff

Cincinnati Reds (47-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-38, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.10 ERA, .78 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -151, Reds +131; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will square off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 27-20 on their home turf. Milwaukee is hitting a collective batting average of .220 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .306.

The Reds are 24-22 on the road. Cincinnati is slugging .416 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a slugging percentage of .585.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-3. Josh Osich notched his second victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Josh Hader took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 16 home runs and has 55 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 58 RBIs and is batting .330.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Reds: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

