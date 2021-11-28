journal-news logo
Woodrich leads Cleveland St. past Penn State-Behrend 89-47

Jayson Woodrich had 14 points and eight rebounds and Cleveland State easily defeated Division III-level Penn State-Behrend 89-47

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jayson Woodrich scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Cleveland State beat Division III-level Penn State-Behrend 89-47 on Saturday.

Yahel Hill had 13 points for Cleveland State (4-2) which won its fourth straight. Deante Johnson and D'Moi Hodge each scored 11 points.

Jacob Zeis had 18 points for the Lions and Owen Flisnik 11.

