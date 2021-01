Woman who padlocked young girl in dog cage gets prison term

A judge imposed the sentence Monday after Lillian Cottrell, 29, of Canton, pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Her boyfriend, Derek Mayle, 30, of Canton, faces the same charge and is scheduled to stand trial in March.

Stark County prosecutors have said the couple tortured the girl over the course of seven months last year and kept her padlocked in the cage at times as punishment. When she was removed from the home by child welfare officials, she weighed 28 pounds.