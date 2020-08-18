Woman pleads no contest to leaving her 2 dead babies in cars

Jenna Cisneros, whose husband also is charged in the investigation, will face up to 34 years in prison when she's sentenced next month. She also pleaded no contest to endangering children, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Cisneros, 34, and her husband, Jacob Cisneros, were arrested in February on charges accusing them of leaving the body of their infant son in a car in 2017. The boy was thought to be no more than 2 months old, according to authorities.