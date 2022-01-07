Woman indicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Cleveland cop

CLEVELAND (AP) — A grand jury in Cleveland indicted an 18-year-old woman Friday in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking.
Tamara McLoyd, of Garfield Heights, faces aggravated murder and numerous other charges in the death of officer Shane Bartek, 25. Bartek was shot twice in the back in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building on Dec. 31 and died at a hospital.
A prosecutor said during McLoyd's initial court appearance Monday that she admitted to investigators that she shot Bartek. Her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.
Suburban police later on Dec. 31 arrested a 25-year-old man who was driving Bartek’s car after a high-speed chase. He has been charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding.
Court records don't indicate whether McLoyd has an attorney to speak for her. She is being held on a $5 million bond.
Bartek's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at Grace Church of Middleburg Heights.
It was the first fatal shooting of a Cleveland police officer since detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed in September 2020 during an undercover drug operation. A police informant was also killed.