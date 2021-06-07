Woman dies after passing out on Indiana theme park's ride

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck said Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a Jasper hospital. She was found unconscious earlier that evening when The Voyage roller coaster completed a ride and returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

Schuck said an autopsy has been completed and the results are pending notification of family members, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.