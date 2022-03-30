Woman, 10-year-old nephew killed in southern Ohio house fire

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A woman and her 10-year-old nephew were killed when a fire roared through a southern Ohio home, authorities said,
The fire in Chillicothe was reported around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. The victims — Heidi Proehl and Shane Lane Jr. — had been sleeping in a loft above a detached garage when the fire started, authorities said, and they were found shortly after emergency responders arrived.
It wasn't clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire began, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Family of missing man searching woods; asking for residents to check...
2
Grand jury declines to indict 5 Monroe police officers in fatal...
3
‘Live on the Lanes’ features Raelyn Nelson Band to preview what’s...
4
Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital pitches plan to add three buildings
5
The Beast coaster at Kings Island gets new track, longer length to...