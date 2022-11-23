Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis

The Badgers (4-0) survived a slow-paced game that came down to the final seconds. The Flyers (3-2) had a final possession for the win with Kobe Elvis looking to drive, but Max Klesmit blocked Elvis' runner out of bounds with 2 seconds left and 1 on the shot clock.

The Flyers inbounded the ball to Elvis for a catch-and-pull shot from the right wing, but he couldn't get it off in time for the shot-clock violation.