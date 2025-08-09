Wisconsin center Jake Renfro listed as week to week after suffering lower-body injury

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin center Jake Renfro suffered what school officials described as a lower-body injury in practice, putting his status for the start of the season in question.

School officials said Friday that Renfro is considered week to week and hasn’t been ruled out for the season opener Aug. 28 against Miami (Ohio). The injury occurred Thursday during the Badgers’ preseason camp in Platteville, Wisconsin, about 70 miles from the school's Madison campus.