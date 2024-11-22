Winston's performance in snowy win over Steelers adds new layer to Browns' quarterback conundrum

He is now.

And who knows? Maybe for a lot longer than expected.

Winston entered Cleveland football folklore on Thursday night by leading the Browns to a 24-19 win over the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who had their five-game winning streak stopped.

Winston's performance at Huntington Bank Field, which transformed into the world's largest snow globe, not only made him an instantaneous hero in the eyes of Browns fans but added another wrinkle to the team's ever-changing, never-ending quarterback conundrum.

In his fourth start since Deshaun Watson's season-ending Achilles tendon injury, Winston made enough big plays to help the Browns (3-8) get a victory that should quiet conjecture about coach Kevin Stefanski's job.

Some wins mean more than others. In Cleveland, beating the Steelers is as big as it gets.

But beyond any instant gratification, Winston has given the Browns more to consider as they move forward.

Watson's future with Cleveland is highly uncertain since it will still be months before the team has a grip on whether he's even an option in 2025, his fourth year since signing a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract that has proven calamitous.

It's also possible the Browns will cut ties with Watson.

They signed Winston to a one-year contract to be Watson's backup. But the unexpected events of 2024 have changed plans and led to the possibility that the 30-year-old Winston could become Cleveland's full-time QB or a bridge to their next young one.

So much is unclear. What's not is that Winston, who leaped into the end zone on fourth-and-2 for a TD to put the Browns ahead 18-6 in the fourth quarter, is a difference maker.

With his larger-than-life personality and the joy he shows whether practicing or throwing three touchdown passes, he has lifted the Browns.

A man of faith, he's made his teammates believe.

Winston has done what Watson couldn't: made the Browns better.

“A very, very authentic person,” Stefanski said Friday on a Zoom call. “He’s the same guy every single day. He's the same guy at 5 a.m. as he at 5 p.m. He brings great energy to everything he does, and I think his teammates appreciate that about him.”

Winston, who is 2-2 as a starter with wins over the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, has a knack for inspiring through fiery, preacher-like pregame speeches. But what has impressed the Browns is his ability to stay calm in the storm.

"He doesn't get rattled," said Myles Garrett, who had three sacks against the Steelers. "He's just tuned in and focused as anyone I've seen at that position. Turn the page. There was a turnover, came back to the sideline, 'Love you. I'm sorry. We're going to get it back.' He was already on to the next one, 'How can we complete the mission?'

“I have a lot of respect for him. First was from afar and now seeing it on the field in front of me, it’s a blessing to have someone who plays a game with such a passion and want-to. You can’t ask for a better teammate when they take those things to heart and they want to play for you like we’re actually brothers and that’s what we have to attain. That brotherhood.”

What's working

Winston has done something else Watson couldn't: move the offense.

The Browns scored more than 20 points for just the second time this season, and like Joe Flacco a year ago, Winston has shown that Stefanski's system works with a quarterback patient enough to let plays develop and unafraid to take shots downfield.

What needs help

The conditions certainly were a factor, but the Browns were a miserable 1 of 10 on third down, a season-long trend.

However, Cleveland converted all four fourth-down tries, including a fourth-and-3 pass from Winston to Jerry Jeudy with 2:36 left that helped set up Nick Chubb's go-ahead TD run.

Stock up

RT Jack Conklin. Garrett outplayed Steelers star T.J. Watt in their rivalry within the rivalry partly because Conklin did a nice job containing Pittsburgh's edge rusher, who was held without a sack and had one tackle for loss.

Conklin has made a remarkable comeback since undergoing reconstructive knee surgery last year.

Stock down

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. Their desire to build a dome is well intended, but an indoor game could never come close to matching the surreal setting of Thursday night, when snow swirled throughout the stadium and covered nearly all the yard lines and hash marks.

“It was beautiful,” Winston said.

Injuries

WR Cedric Tillman is in the concussion protocol. He had two catches before taking a big hit on the final play of the third quarter.

Key numbers

9 — Consecutive home wins for the Browns in Thursday night games. Three of those have come against Pittsburgh.

What's next

An extended break before visiting the Denver Broncos on Dec. 2.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

