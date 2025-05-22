Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 15, 19, 22, 27
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

1, 15, 19, 22, 27

(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

