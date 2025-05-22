Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 15, 19, 22, 27
(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
I-75 rest areas in Butler County will close for a full year for...
2
Renaissance Pointe to get $1.8M boost from state, create 140 new jobs
3
Did you know about George Wendt’s Butler County connection?
4
Tano Bistro goes seed oil-free with its new spring menu
5
MacKenzie River closing location at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp.