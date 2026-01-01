Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 11, 12, 17, 36
(seven, eleven, twelve, seventeen, thirty-six)
