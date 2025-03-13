Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 10, 18, 28, 38
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(one, ten, eightteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

