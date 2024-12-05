Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 10, 11, 19, 26, 28
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10, 11, 19, 26, 28

(ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

