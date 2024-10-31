Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
16, 20, 21, 31, 33
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three)
