Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 3, 11, 28, 33
(one, three, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown man charged following shooting near bar
2
Five-building development coming to Liberty Twp. off Ohio 747
3
Area companies to raise money, compete in pickleball challenge
4
Trial delayed for man charged with putting police officer in chokehold
5
Secrets to save on ham, eggs and other Easter staples