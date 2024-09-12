Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 11, 12, 16, 22, 27
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

