Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 4, 10, 17, 35
(three, four, ten, seventeen, thirty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Talawanda student killed in Oxford house fire
2
West Chester police: 19-year-old arrested following pursuit, crash
3
VIDEO: Middletown Division of Fire submerges car in river for swift...
4
Middletown Port Authority tapping into ‘more powerful development tool’
5
Third Eye produces special ale for National Pretzel Day