Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 6, 7, 13, 23
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
(one, six, seven, thirteen, twenty-three)

