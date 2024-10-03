Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were: 2, 5, 5, 9, 9
news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
