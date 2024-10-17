Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 2, 5, 7, 9
(two, two, five, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Hall, McCall seeking election to Ohio House 46th District
2
Big money requests on November ballot in Butler County
3
Two pastors seek election to the 47th Ohio House District
4
2nd resignation in 3 months: Middletown school board member announces...
5
National pickleball championship in West Chester Twp. this weekend