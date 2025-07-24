Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 2, 3, 6
(zero, one, two, three, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
The Butler County Fair nearly shut down its dairy segment until a local...
2
Teenage girl killed in Hanover Twp. wreck identified
3
Bomb squad called after World War-era grenade found in Lebanon
4
Downtown surveillance efforts helping in Middletown
5
Hamilton, Mason teens make World Rowing Beach Sprint Team