Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 5, 8, 9
(three, four, five, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Former officer at multiple Cincinnati-area departments accused of...
2
Fairfield promotion company relocating, adding 100 jobs
3
A new selfie spot: Oxford Hive Mural has locals buzzing with praise
4
New reading space opens in WIC office in downtown Hamilton
5
Hamilton organizations partnering to feed thousands for Thanksgiving